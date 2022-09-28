Thane: International RTI day celebrated by TMC

Photo: File

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday celebrated the International Right to Information (RTI) day. A program was held by the civic body, which was attended by the Thane civic body officers and employees, and citizens in large numbers to gain knowledge and information about RTI acts.

Subhash Basvekar of Rights to Information Workers Federation, while addressing the gatherings, asserted that there is a need for coordination and communication between assistants, the public, as well as appealable information officers and aware citizens. TMC deputy commissioner Balasaheb Chavan presided over the event.

"Lack of communication leads to misunderstanding and increases the rate of denial or delay in providing information," Subhash Basvekar said.

The international RTI day was celebrated as per the guidelines of the Maharashtra government and order of the Thane Collector at Thane Municipal Headquarters and all Ward Committee offices.

An awareness lecture was also organized by the TMC on the Right to Information at Narendra Ballal Auditorium at TMC headquarters in Thane.

TMC deputy commissioner Balasaheb Chavan explained the importance of the Right to Information Act.

To mark the day, painting, elocution and essay competitions were also organized in schools of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to create awareness among students.