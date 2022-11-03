Thane: 'Instagram friend' took away bike worth Rs 90,000

e-Paper Get App
Accused asked for one round of Karan's vehicle. Believing in his words, Karan handed over the bike. But after half an hour, he did not return.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 09:00 PM IST
Thane: Instagram friend from Kalyan ran away with bike worth Rs 90,000 | Representational image
Thane: A 18 year old boy from Dombivali was fooled and lost his bike worth Rs 90,000 after trusting 'instagram friend'.

Sub-inspector PK Nikam of Tilaknagar police station gave a detailed account of the complaint, saying that the complainant said that Karan Sagvekar (18), a resident of Shiv-Amrit chawl at Sarovar Nagar in Dombivali, was fooled when he trusted and handed over keys to his bike to his Instagram friend. The police have identified them as Aniket Wadekar (19), a resident of Kalyan.

Complainants Karan and Aniket first met on Instagram and were in contact with each other for several months.

Met at Thakurli

On Tuesday, after chatting, they both planned to meet. Karan called him to meet him at the Thakurli East Railway Station area on Tuesday evening. Karan reached the railway station area on his bike, and Aniket came to Thakurli by local.

He did not returned after taking keys

Nikam further added, "Both Aniket and Karan met, and during their meeting, Aniket told Karan that your bike is really good and the colour is also nice. Accused Aniket asked for one round of Karan biking. Believing in Aniket's words, Karan handed over the bike. But after half an hour, Aniket did not return."

He furrowed his brow and added that the complainant also went to Thakurli railway station to check on Aniket but did not find him. Karan searched for his friend for two days and also tried contacting him through Instagram, but he was not responding. After realising the cheating, Karan lodged a complaint on Thursday, November 3 for the theft of a bike worth Rs. 90,000. The police have registered the case and are investigating it.

