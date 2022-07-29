Thane: In five months, police reunite 84 runaway children with families

Representative Image | UNICEF

Thane: The Thane police children protection unit (CPU) have traced a total of 84 runaway children and handed over to their parents in last five months time.

As per Thane Child Protection Unit's data, 36 boys and 48 girls who were lost, missing or left home due to some disputes with family have been traced to their parents from January to May in this year.

All the children traced were under 18 years of age and the number of children in the age group of 12 to 16 years were more.

The children protection unit police of Thane, along with other government agencies, have rescued 13 child laborers from Thane in June, 2022.

As officials from the Thane police Crime Protection Unit informed, "The Cases of minors leaving home in a fit of rage because of angry parents and many small reasons are coming to light.

"Recently, a girl came directly from Uttar Pradesh to Thane as her parents asked her to cook. Meanwhile, a minor boy from Bhiwandi was found to be in Gujarat. After getting the information about this boy, Thane police searched for his parents.

"Children seem to be moving from one state to another and if a minor boy or girl goes missing, a case of abduction is registered in the police station. After that we find these children and hand them over to their parents. However, in many cases, the children are not found early, although the question arises as to where exactly these children are, if they are found in railways, bus stations or anywhere else, they are sent to children's homes.This unit has so far repatriated many children."

The officials further added, "During the period of five months from January to May, a total of 84 boys and girls under the age of 18, have been traced and handed over to their parents. Among the children traced were 7 boys and 7 girls in the age group of 0 to 7 years, 11 boys and 4 girls in the age group of 7 to 12 years, 15 boys and 25 girls in the age group of 12 to 16 years and 3 boys and 12 girls in the age group of 16 to 18 years."