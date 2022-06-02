Thane: Husband ruptures his wife's eardrum during fight in Badlapur | Representative Photo

Thane: Badlapur police station has arrested a husband who ruptured his wife's eardrum during the fight. The police team arrested him on Wednesday and registered a case under IPC sections 324 and 325.

Shrikant Kode, senior police inspector of Badlapur (East) police station said, "The accused recognised as Ashwin Nikumbh (32) stays in Badlapur (East) along with his wife and mother. On Tuesday evening when the accused's wife Komal Nikumbh was cooking dinner her mother-in-law requested her to make Rotis too but she refused. After Komal refused fight between both began and when the accused returned home in the evening and noticed them arguing he started assaulting his wife."

Kode further added, "The accused started beating his wife with a belt and also slapped her several times. The victim after the assault collapsed and then got up and went to her mother's house in Navi Mumbai. The victim's mother took her to a physician who discovered that her eardrum has been ruptured. Earlier Navi Mumbai police instantly registered a case against the accused under IPC sections 324 and 325 and later transferred the case to us."