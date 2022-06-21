Thane: Husband kills his 32-year-old wife after catching her red-handed with another man | Representational Image

Thane: In a horrific incident from Kalher in Bhiwandi at Thane district a scrap dealer Mohammad Mustaq Hayatullah Shah (35) killed his wife Abida Shah (32) on Sunday, on suspicion of her character. The incident has created a stir in the Bhiwandi Kalher area. Narpoli police in Bhiwandi have arrested the accused.

Accused Mohammad Shah after coming from work and having dinner slept at around 10:30 pm. When he woke up for drinking water, he did not find his wife Abida in bed, so he started searching for her. During the search the accused found that his wife was in a compromising position with another man on the second floor of one plus one home. After catching red-handed in a fit of rage accused strangled his wife and killed her.

Madan Ballal, senior police inspector of Narpoli police station, Bhiwandi said, "Accused Mohammad Mustaq Hayatullah Shah (35) was having a suspicion that his wife was having affair with some other man. On Sunday, June 19 he along with his wife slept at around 10:30 pm. Mohammad Shah woke up at night at around 11:30 pm for drinking water and he did not find his wife in bed. He went to search Abida Shah(32) and found that she was with another man and in a fit of rage strangled her."

Ballal further added, "The accused himself came to the police station and said to us that he has killed his wife on suspicion of her character. Earlier too he caught her with another man but left her by just warning or beating her. On Sunday, June 12 in a fit of rage accused strangled the deceased for half an hour. We have registered the case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 for murder and arrested the accused. We are further investigating the case."