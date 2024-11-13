Thane Hit-And-Run: Truck Rams Two-Wheeler At Ovale Naka, 1 Killed On Spot

One Killed In Hit-And-Run At Ovale Naka, Thane | FPJ

Thane: In another hit and run accident in the MMR, one person was killed after a truck ramped a two-wheeler. The accident took place at Ovale Naka in Thane on Wednesday afternoon. Police reached the spot immediately and the body is been taken to a nearby hospital.

At the time of filing this copy, it is not clear if the truck driver has been arrested or is still on the run. The deceased is yet to be idenfied. Senior Inspector of Thane police is on the spot and investigations are underway.

Last week in Mumbai, a 35-year-old unidentified man sustained serious injuries after being struck by an unknown vehicle on Sahar Road in Vile Parle, East. The accident took place on wee hours of Saturday. The police received the information at 5.30 am and upon arrival, the cops searched the victim’s pockets but found no ID was found. He was transported to Cooper Hospital, where he is being treated in the critical care unit.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.