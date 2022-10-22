Thane history-sheeter dies hours after being shot at

Representational picture | File

Thane: A local history-sheeter, who was injured in a firing incident in Thane city of Maharashtra, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital hours later, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Ganesh Jadhav alias Kala Ganya, was shot on Friday morning, they said.

"Around 10.30 am on Friday, some men took Jadhav to a hill in Thane city, where they demanded money from him and when he refused, they fired at him from point blank range. He suffered multiple wounds in the incident and collapsed at the site," a police official said.

Later, someone alerted the police, who rushed to the site and got him admitted to a hospital. But he died at night, he said.

Jadhav was named as an accused in more than two dozen criminal cases, the police said.

After his death, the Vartak Nagar police have added section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the first information report (FIR) registered against three accused, who were arrested in this connection.