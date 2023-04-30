Thane: Heirs of deceased developer accused of cheating home buyers in Kalyan and Titwala

Representative Pic |

The heirs of a deceased developer have refused to hand over possession of three flats to buyers who purchased them for Rs 1.75 crore in housing projects located at Kolivali in Kalyan and Balyani in Titwala.

In response to demands for possession, the developer's heirs have told homebuyers to deal with the developer who sold them the flats. Consequently, Vidya More, a resident of Andheri, along with her son Gaurav More and brother Mahendra Naik, filed a complaint against the heirs of Balu Kanhu Gawde, the deceased developer from Beturkarpada in Kalyan, including Harshad Gawde, Shobha Balu Gawde, Vrishali Puneet Ghadge, Vrinda Rajesh Pawar, and Harshada Vaibhav Varagude.

Investigation underway

The complaint was registered at the Mahatma Phule Police Station in Kalyan on Saturday. The police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are investigating the matter.

According to A.B. Honmane, the senior police inspector at Mahatma Phule Police Station, Kalyan, the complainant and her relatives had paid Rs 1.75 crore to the developer Balu Gawde through a cheque in December 2019 for three flats in a housing project in Balyani in Titwala and Kolivali in Kalyan. Gawde passed away two years ago, while the construction was ongoing, and the homebuyers began demanding possession from his son, Harshad Gawde.

In response, Harshad stated that the buyers had made the transaction with his father and that he had no responsibility for the flats. The complainant asked for a refund if possession was not feasible, but this request was not accepted by Harshad and his relatives, leading to the filing of the complaint.