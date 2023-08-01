 Thane: Heavy Traffic Jam Reported Near Ghodbunder Road After Truck Collides With Trailer; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Heavy Traffic Jam Reported Near Ghodbunder Road After Truck Collides With Trailer; Video Surfaces

Thane: Heavy Traffic Jam Reported Near Ghodbunder Road After Truck Collides With Trailer; Video Surfaces

Visuals from the crash site show the vehicles damaged due to collision. The crash however affected the vehicular movement in the area as motorists reported huge traffic jam near Gaimukh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Heavy Traffic Jam Reported Near Ghodbunder After Truck Collides With Trailer; Video Surfaces |

Thane: A container truck collided with a loaded trailer in Thane's Gaikmukh area on the Ghodbunder Road. The incident took place on Tuesday morning. Visuals from the crash site show the vehicles damaged due to collision. The crash however affected the vehicular movement in the area as motorists reported huge traffic jam near Gaimukh.

No injuries were reported in the incident until now.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Heavy Traffic Jam Reported Near Ghodbunder Road After Truck Collides With Trailer; Video...

Thane: Heavy Traffic Jam Reported Near Ghodbunder Road After Truck Collides With Trailer; Video...

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Moderate Rainfall With Cloudy Skies Greet City On Tuesday

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Moderate Rainfall With Cloudy Skies Greet City On Tuesday

Mumbai News: 2 Men Assaulted With Iron Chains By Unidentified Men In Juhu; Case Registered

Mumbai News: 2 Men Assaulted With Iron Chains By Unidentified Men In Juhu; Case Registered

Mumbai News: Breach Candy Hospital Gets Fitness Update For Physiotherapy Department

Mumbai News: Breach Candy Hospital Gets Fitness Update For Physiotherapy Department

Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Named As Leader Of Opposition In Maharashtra Assembly

Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Named As Leader Of Opposition In Maharashtra Assembly