Thane: Heavy Traffic Jam Reported Near Ghodbunder Road After Truck Collides With Trailer; Video Surfaces

Thane: Heavy Traffic Jam Reported Near Ghodbunder After Truck Collides With Trailer; Video Surfaces

Thane: A container truck collided with a loaded trailer in Thane's Gaikmukh area on the Ghodbunder Road. The incident took place on Tuesday morning. Visuals from the crash site show the vehicles damaged due to collision. The crash however affected the vehicular movement in the area as motorists reported huge traffic jam near Gaimukh.

No injuries were reported in the incident until now.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

