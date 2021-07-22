Thane: Heavy rains lead to severe waterlogging

Thane: Heavy rainfall across Thane district on Wednesday and early morning on Thursday caused water logging in different areas. However, the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) team also roped in for help along with the local bodies and NGOs who not only rescued people, but also provided shelter and food to them.

According to the district office the areas across Thane districts including Titwala, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, Ambarnath, Shahapur, Padgha, Shahad, Bhiwandi and many others areas faced waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. Not only villages, but high rise societies too were under water that lowered down in the evening.

According to the Disaster management cell of Thane Municipal corporation, a rescue operation was carried out in Ganeshnagar village near Padgha toll naka in Bhiwandi. "Due to heavy rainfall and water logging, around 20 people were stuck inside, who were rescued by the disaster team and local bodies. Also, many people from slums of Eidgah and Dargah road in Bhiwandi were rescued by the team who were stuck in water at their home in Bhiwandi. The complete Nizampura police station in Bhiwandi was with waist full water. Due to waterlogging many powerloom and shops were under water suffering losses. A TDRF (Thane Disaster Rescue Force) team came for help in the Bhiwandi area", said an official.

An NDRF team came for rescue in Shahpur and other areas in the district and shifted people to nearby zilla parishad school and places. The Bhiwandi-Wada road that connects the Gujarat road saw traffic for 5 to 10 kilometers due to waterlogging.

Mahendra Gupta, a shopkeeper from the Nadi Naka area in Bhiwandi said, "We were sleeping when I received a call from a friend at 1:45am. My friend informed me about waterlogging. I along with my son Suraj Gupta and brothers left for Nadi Naka. Water had entered our grocery store which led to huge loses".

According to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal corporation, 142.2 mm rainfall was received in the last 24 hours. "People stuck in waterlogging in D ward of KDMC were rescued and shifted. Around 100 people were shifted to Jaibai Vidyalaya, 100 to Surya Vidyalaya, 50 to Madhav apartment, 150 to Mahalaxmi complex, 100 to Kailash Nagar and accordingly they were given breakfast and lunch. Similar arrangements were made in B-ward. Around 700 people from Shivaji Nagar Waldhuni and Budh-Vihar, Ashok Nagar, Waldhuni were shifted to Savarkar school in J-Ward. Around 450 people were shifted to APMC market in Kalyan. At 4:15am, the fire brigade rescued people stuck in water by boat. Similarly, 20 people from Ambika nagar, Anupam nagar and Bhavni nagar were rescued. Also, 100 people from Govindwadi area and Waldhuni area were rescued by teams. People from Raju Nagar, Mota village in Dombivli west were rescued by the fire brigade team by boat," said an official KDMC.

Kashif Tanki, an independent corporator from KDMC said it was a great effort from the local bodies, NGOs and local people who not only made arrangements to shift people, but also arranged food and breakfast for them.

Sources from the KDMC said due to heavy rainfall at 2am in the wee hours of Thursday, waterlogging was reported in Reti Bunder and Govindwadi bypass area. Around 1000 to 1200 buffaloes were rescued. The complete shed was full of water. "Not only the owners but we had seen locals who came to rescue the buffaloes", added Tanki.

The KDMC also released a message informing people not to believe in rumours. Rumours about door of Barvi dam being open were circulating on social media. But the authorities clarified that the current water level in the dam in 67.50 mm, whereas 72.60 mm water will be required for the dam to over flow.



Shashishant Dayma, a local activist from Ulhasnagar said, "People who were staying on the lines and boundaries of Waldhuni river had to face water logging issues. The water level came down in the evening at 7pm.