e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Hearing on Rahul Gandhi's defamation case in Bhiwandi Court on April 1

Thane: Hearing on Rahul Gandhi's defamation case in Bhiwandi Court on April 1

RSS functionary Rajesh Kunte in 2014 had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 after listening to his speech in Thane’s Bhiwandi.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 09:21 PM IST
article-image

The Bhiwandi Court in Thane district will be hearing the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 1. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had requested for permanent exemption from appearing in Court.

Rahul Gandhi advocate Narayan Iyer said, "The application for permanent exemption has been placed before first class judicial magistrate L C Wadikar."

What is the defamation case about?

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) local functionary Rajesh Kunte in 2014 had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 after listening to his speech in Thane’s Bhiwandi area, where the Congress leader alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi has sought exemption from appearing because he is a resident of Delhi and a Lok Sabha member and requested that whenever required, he be allowed to be represented by his lawyer in the hearing.

Advocate Nandu Phadke, who represented the complainant, informed the court on Saturday that they were ready for the hearing in the case, which will come up next on April 1.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi in London: 'Foreign Minister Jaishankar does not understand China threat'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Hearing on Rahul Gandhi's defamation case in Bhiwandi Court on April 1

Thane: Hearing on Rahul Gandhi's defamation case in Bhiwandi Court on April 1

WATCH: 70-year-old mentally unstable man rescued from edge of 22nd floor of Kandivali highrise

WATCH: 70-year-old mentally unstable man rescued from edge of 22nd floor of Kandivali highrise

Mumbai: D Ward undertakes pilot project to segregate 100% waste at source

Mumbai: D Ward undertakes pilot project to segregate 100% waste at source

Thane: 4 held for attacking firm manager with iron rods

Thane: 4 held for attacking firm manager with iron rods

Mumbai: Woman duped of ₹1.37 lakh through fake matrimonial profile

Mumbai: Woman duped of ₹1.37 lakh through fake matrimonial profile