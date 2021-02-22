Thane: Hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his 'RSS behind killing Mahatma Gandhi' remark on May 15

A court at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra has posted a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for hearing on May 15.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh local functionary Rajesh Kunte filed the case against Gandhi in 2014 after watching his speech in Thane's Bhiwandi township, where the Congress leader alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

In 2018, Gandhi appeared before the magistrate court in Bhiwandi and pleaded not guilty following which charges were framed and the case was set for trial.

When the case was taken up for hearing on Saturday by magistrate J V Paliwal, Gandhi's advocate Narayan Iyer sought exemption from appearance for the Congress leader as he could not travel due to COVID-19 restrictions.