Thane: Gutka, tobacco products worth Rs 6.89 lakh seized, 1 held

They seized prohibited items, including various brands of gutka, paan masala and some other tobacco products, worth Rs 6,89,526, the FDA official said. Gupta used to supply the material to some shopkeepers and other sellers, he said.

The accused was arrested and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Food Safety and Standards Act, the official added.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012. In 2018, the state state government made sale of gutka a non-bailable offence and enhanced the punishment for it from six months to three years.