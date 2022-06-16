Thane: Gutka seized in Bhiwandi

Gutka and other banned tobacco products worth Rs over 7 lakh were seized in Bhiwandi in the district earlier this week, police said on Thursday.
Gutka or scented tobacco mix is banned in Maharashtra.
Bhiwandi police raided a building in Bagi Firdos area and seized gutka and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 7,06,952, said an official.
A case has been registered against the owner of the premises, Abdulla Hisamuddin Khan, he added.
No arrest has been made
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)