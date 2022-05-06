Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde instructs Shiv-Sainiks to get prepared for going to Ayodhya

The state urban development minister and Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde have instructed all the Shiv-Sainiks in a meeting held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, that they should be prepared for going to Ayodhya soon.

A meeting of Shiv Sena office bearers was held at Tip Top Plaza hotel in Thane where former mayor Naresh Mhaske, former corporators, department head and other office bearers were present. In this meeting, the discussion was on a public meeting of Uddhav Thackeray which will be held on May 14 at BKC in Mumbai. The guidance was given to the Shiv-Sainiks on how to attend the meeting and how to prepare for it.

Eknath Shinde said, "Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya in the next few days. Even though the date of Ayodhya is not fixed, I will advise all the Shiv-Sainiks to prepare for it from now onwards."

Earlier Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray decided to go to Ayodhya on May 9 and now it seems that even Shiv-Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will also go to Ayodhya.

One of the senior party workers from the Shiv-Sena Thane unit on the condition of anonymity said, "it seems that the issue of Hindutva will heat up in the near future. Elections for various Municipal Corporations will be held soon and elections are not new to us, but our senior leader and Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde has suggested that we work hard to face these elections without being ignorant."

