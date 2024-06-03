Thane: Greens Urge Politicians To Unite For Water Conservation

Representative Image

Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, environmentalists have called on political parties to sink their differences and focus on green issues such as water protection, conservation and harvesting, and enhancing the green cover.

Following this year’s theme of ‘Land Restoration, Desertification & Drought Resilience’, NatConnect Foundation said action must begin from the top, and politicians must ensure that the message of #JalNahinKalNahin flows from Parliament to panchayats

“The Alliance for Rivers in India (AFR), Watchdog Foundation, Kharghar Hill and Wetlands, and Savelapur Hills have joined the drive #HarvestWaterToConserveLand. Our politicians do not realise the importance of hills, which help us in rainfall and holding water,” the foundation’s director, BN Kumar, said.

Godfrey Pimenta of Watchdog Foundation said rainwater harvesting is a critical measure in combating water scarcity. “By capturing and storing rainwater, we can reduce dependence on depleting groundwater sources,” he said.

“Different ideologies have separated politicians during the just concluded and bitterly fought elections, but environmental issues could unite them,” Pimenta said. “Don’t we breathe the same air, use the same water and land, and enjoy the fruits of agriculture?”.

As far as Mumbai is concerned, the entire metropolitan region should be treated as one comprehensive unit for environmental protection, Kumar said.

In this context, Kumar pointed out the lift irrigation project being executed by the Karnataka government by pumping water for about 70 kilometres from Bengaluru’s sewage treatment plants to Kolar. The water is pumped into Kolar lakes, which in turn helps recharge groundwater tables.

“Mumbai’s civic body collects more than 1,700 million litres per day (MLD), Navi Mumbai about 450 MLD and Kalyan Dombivli about 210 MLD. Most of the treated water is drained into the sea, which is a sheer waste,” NatConnect said.

Concurring with the idea, Pimenta said, “Our focus must extend to crucial initiatives such as rainwater harvesting, expanding greenery, and ensuring the sustainable management of our natural resources, including space, air, earth and hills. Increasing urban greenery not only enhances the aesthetic value of cities but also contributes significantly to air purification, temperature regulation, and biodiversity.”

Land conservation must also be related to hill protection, said Himanshu Katkar of Save Belapur Hills. “Hills must be strengthened with green cover and we should not allow encroachments and hill cutting at any cost,” he said.

“Amidst mega challenges and threats to the environmental protection efforts, we need good officers and firm decision-makers,” said the co-founder of Indore-based AFR, Sanjay Gupta. “Also, there is a need to mobilise the youth as responsible citizens and build a strong cadre from the public at large.”

Jyoti Nadkarni of Kharghar Hill and Wetland wondered if we really need themes to remind us of our action and responsibility for the planet. “It is time to act on checking land degradation and soil erosion because our Land is our future,” she said.