Thane: Good news for young scientists; Nehru Science Centre's store now in Viviana Mall

Young and aspiring scientists from Thane who admired and enjoyed visiting the Nehru Science Centre in Worli, Mumbai, now have a blessing come their way. The Viviana Mall located in Thane has hosted The Great Indian Science Fest this month and as a part of the same, Nehru Science Centre has temporarily opened its store at the mall for the next few days in May.

NSC Mumbai released a video on YouTube to notify people about being open at Viviana Mall, Thane until the 14th of May 2023. WATCH VIDEO

"There will be 10 individual exhibits explaining various phenomena of science, including science demonstration shows that unravel the details of these phenomena, and science experiments, further elaborating on their workings and results," curator Anindita Mondal was quoted in a Mid-Day report. It was also noted that the place promises to experience a 'Sky observation'.

The Nehru Science Centre in regular intervals plans and conducts such exhibitions and workshops across Mumbai to build scientific temper in young minds. However, this is reportedly the first time that NSC have set up a store in Thane.

It was noted that the temporary opening at Viviana Mall eased people's commute from Thane to South Mumbai. The collaboration reportedly came in the interest of Thanekars who saved on the travel time for embracing science fun.