Thane: Godown with spare parts of stolen cars found, 1 held

Thane police have found a godown containing spare parts of various stolen cars in neighbouring Raigad district while conducting a probe into a case of car theft, an official said.

One person has been arrested in this connection while the main accused is still at large, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalyan, A T Powar told reporters on Saturday evening.

A case of car theft was registered in Kalyan town here on December 31, 2020. During a probe into it, the police arrested a 45-year-old man from Kurla in neighbouring Mumbai and seized stolen spare parts worth Rs 5.54 lakh from him, he said.

During further investigation into the case, the police on Thursday found a godown at Khalapur in neighbouring Raigad district where a number of spare parts of stolen cars were stored, the official said.

He said a gang was operating in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai which used to steal vehicles and sell their spare parts.

The arrested accused told the police that as they were not able to sell off the stolen cars, they would remove their parts and sell them, he added.