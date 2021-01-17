Thane: Godown with spare parts of stolen cars found, 1 held

Thane police have found a godown containing spare parts of various stolen cars in neighbouring Raigad district of Maharashtra while conducting a probe into a case of car theft, an official said.

One person has been arrested in this connection while the main accused is still at large, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalyan, A T Powar told reporters on Saturday evening.

A case of car theft was registered in Kalyan town here on December 31, 2020. During a probe into it, the police arrested a 45-year-old man from Kurla in neighbouring Mumbai and seized stolen spare parts worth Rs 5.54 lakh from him, he said.