Thane Glows with Diwali Lights as CREDAI MCHI Illuminates the City | FPJ

Thane: The Thane unit of CREDAI MCHI has illuminated the city as part of Diwali celebrations. This tradition, which began in 2016, has been an annual feature, with the exception of the pandemic year. The lighting initiative receives support from the Thane Municipal Corporation and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose home turf is Thane. Additionally, the housing body has established several selfie points in different parts of Thane.

Thane Glows with Diwali Lights as CREDAI MCHI Illuminates the City | FPJ

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)