 Thane: Girl, Four Women Rescued From Flesh Trade, 2 Agents Arrested In Thane
Thane: Girl, Four Women Rescued From Flesh Trade, 2 Agents Arrested In Thane

The operation was carried out by officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the city police on Tuesday, based on a tip-off.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
Representative image

Police have rescued a girl and four women from flesh trade in Thane city, and arrested two agents in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the city police on Tuesday, "It was conducted based on a tip-off. The officials kept watch near a lodge in the city and nabbed the two agents. The police also rescued the victims from their custody," Senior Inspector Mahesh Patil of the AHTC said.

An offence under provisions of various sections, including 366(A) (procuration of minor girl), 372 (selling minor for purposes of prostitution), 34 (common intention), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered at the Thane Nagar police station. Investigation into the case is on.

