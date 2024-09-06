 Thane: Ghodbunder Road Hit By Traffic Jam For Second Day In Row
A truck mishap on the road early on Wednesday caused massive traffic disruption lasting for nearly 11 hours.

NK GuptaUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 04:46 AM IST
Thane: Ghodbunder Road Hit By Traffic Jam For Second Day In Row | ANI Representational Image

Thane’s Ghodbunder Road was hit by a massive traffic jam for the second day on Thursday. Heavy vehicles entered the city for the much-delayed launch of Metro 4, clogging up traffic for hours, according to officials.

The incident left thousands of commuters, including students, travelling to and from Thane and Mumbai, stranded on the highway.

Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “The girder launching of Metro 4 happened in two places. It was scheduled to be completed by 5am but got delayed and was finished by 6.30am. As a result, heavy vehicles coming from the outskirts and heading towards long routes entered, causing a traffic jam. Later, daily motorists from Thane and other parts of the city entered the road, making it difficult as some moved in the wrong direction.”

Shirsat said that the traffic police deployed 100 to 120 personnel to clear the jam. “The traffic cleared at about 2pm,” he added.

“I have been reaching office late for the past two days. The traffic in Thane was horrible,” said Hemant Shukla, who works for a Mumbai-based company.

