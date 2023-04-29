 Thane: Ganja worth more than ₹39 lakh seized, one arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Ganja worth more than ₹39 lakh seized, one arrested

Thane: Ganja worth more than ₹39 lakh seized, one arrested

The accused, who is employed as a driver, has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Pixabay

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district seized 260 kg of ganja, worth more than ₹39 lakh and arrested one person, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the crime unit-I of Thane police raided a house in Amrut Nagar locality of Mumbra on Thursday and recovered the contraband worth ₹39.17 lakh, senior inspector Dilip Patil said.

The accused, who is employed as a driver, has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that investigations are underway to find out from where the accused had sourced the drugs.

Read Also
Mumbai: Police nab 25-year-old with 816 grams of ganja worth ₹18,000
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Ganja worth more than ₹39 lakh seized, one arrested

Thane: Ganja worth more than ₹39 lakh seized, one arrested

Navi Mumbai: Redevelopment site blasts rattle Vashi residents, civic body chief assures action

Navi Mumbai: Redevelopment site blasts rattle Vashi residents, civic body chief assures action

Prayerrun Cyclothon in Mira Bhayandar: Cycling event organised to raise awareness on child's needs

Prayerrun Cyclothon in Mira Bhayandar: Cycling event organised to raise awareness on child's needs

Mira Bhayandar: Only 6 elderly turn up at MBMC centres in 2 days for Covid Intranasal Vaccine

Mira Bhayandar: Only 6 elderly turn up at MBMC centres in 2 days for Covid Intranasal Vaccine

Mumbai: BMC's M west ward office to save over ₹40K a month with new solar project on its terrace

Mumbai: BMC's M west ward office to save over ₹40K a month with new solar project on its terrace