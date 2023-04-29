Thane: Ganja worth more than ₹39 lakh seized, one arrested

Representational image | Pixabay

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district seized 260 kg of ganja, worth more than ₹39 lakh and arrested one person, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the crime unit-I of Thane police raided a house in Amrut Nagar locality of Mumbra on Thursday and recovered the contraband worth ₹39.17 lakh, senior inspector Dilip Patil said.

The accused, who is employed as a driver, has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that investigations are underway to find out from where the accused had sourced the drugs.