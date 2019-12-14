Thane: Gambling den raided, 93 persons held

Thane: As many as 93 persons were arrested during a raid on a gambling den in the city, the police said on Saturday.

The den was allegedly operating from a club run by Ananta Mitra Mandal, a local organisation, near the railway station, said an official.

Rs 1,92,180 were also seized from the spot during the raid on Friday evening.

Abdul Rab Khan and Vijay Harawadekar who allegedly ran the club were among those arrested.

A case under relevant sections of the Anti Gambling Act was registered and further probe was on, the police official added.