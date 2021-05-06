Thane: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres where you can walk-in on May 7 for second dose of Covishield

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday emerged as the leader in the COVID-19 vaccination drive and also became the first state to cross 1.67 crore inoculation mark.

According to data released by the government, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra as of 7 am on May 6 is 1,67,81,719.

The state has administered the second dose of vaccine to 28,66,631 people, thereby reaching the cumulative vaccination figure of 1,67,81,719.

With the addition of 3,017 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane has gone up to 4,80,194 on Wednesday.

The virus also claimed the lives of 53 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 7,833, the official said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.63 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 91,570, while the death toll has reached 1,647, another official said.