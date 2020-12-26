Thane: Fugitive killer, charged under MCOCA, held with gun on Ghodbunder Road

Thanks to their robust intelligence network, sleuths of the Kasarvadavali police station in Thane arrested a 44-year-old goon who was involved in the murder of Pune-based builder in January 2018.

According to the Kasarvadavli police, they had intensified vigilance in their jurisdiction to keep a tab on any type of any criminal activities.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by senior police inspector Kishore Khairnar, laid a trap and apprehended a man who was spotted loitering near the Anand Nagar bus stop on the Ghodbunder Road on Friday.

The accused, identified as Abhimanyu Ramsagar Tiwari (44), was found to be carrying a country-made revolver and a live cartridge.

Investigations revealed his involvement in gunning down a builder in Pune on January 13, 2018.

Nine people, including Tiwari, had been booked under the relevant section of the IPC, Arms Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) at the Deccan police station in Pune.

Apart from MCOCA in Pune, the accused has five other offences registered against him for assault and running gambling dens in the Mumbai and Thane districts.

In the present case, he has been booked under Arms Act, 1959, and the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, officials said. API Shahadev Paalve is conducting further investigations into the case.