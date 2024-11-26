 Thane Fraud Case: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh In Ambernath
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Fraud Case: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh In Ambernath

Thane Fraud Case: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh In Ambernath

The Ambernath Police arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly got a car on rent and sold the car worth Rs 2.5 lakh to a person in Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Allauddin alias Ali Shaikh, who lived with a friend named Rajveer and his disabled son in a residential complex on rented in Ambernath.

NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 35-Year-Old Arrested for Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh in Ambernath Fraud Case | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Thane: The Ambernath Police arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly got a car on rent and sold the car worth Rs 2.5 lakh to a person in Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Allauddin alias Ali Shaikh, who lived with a friend named Rajveer and his disabled son in a residential complex on rented in Ambernath.

The complaint was filed by Faisal Khan, 29, at Ambernath Police station on September 3 when he did not return home with a car. The accused and two others had come and stayed on a rented basis for the last three months. The accused, Ali, requested his neighbor, Khan, for a car to go to Pune for Rajveer's son's treatment. Khan trusted him and rented the car for Rs 2000 per day.

The police said that the accused did not return home. The complainant was worried about it and called his phone, but it was switched off. On September 3, he went to the police station and filed a case against him.

Assistant Police Inspector Vijay Katarina from Ambernath Police said, "We received information that the accused would come to the Kalyan area. Thereafter, we formed a team and laid a trap near Kalyan and apprehended him on November 22."

FPJ Shorts
Japan: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Noto Peninsula; No Tsunami Threat Or Major Damage Reported
Japan: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Noto Peninsula; No Tsunami Threat Or Major Damage Reported
Cruel! Male Tuition Teacher Brutally Thrashes Class 2 Girl With Slaps & Stick In UP's Kannauj; VIDEO Surfaces
Cruel! Male Tuition Teacher Brutally Thrashes Class 2 Girl With Slaps & Stick In UP's Kannauj; VIDEO Surfaces
Thane Fraud Case: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh In Ambernath
Thane Fraud Case: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh In Ambernath
Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal Reaches Lucknow Hospital To Help Mother Of Ailing Fan (Video)
Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal Reaches Lucknow Hospital To Help Mother Of Ailing Fan (Video)

The police said during the interrogation he revealed that he sold the complainant's car for Rs 2.5 lakh to a person in Mumbai. They learned that he had committed the same crime five to six times. The police were investigating the matter. The car was seized.

Read Also
Thane: Enraged Locals Vandalise Over 10 Cars After Traffic Jam In Yeoor Due To Wedding Reception;...
article-image

A case was filed under relevant sections of Bharitya Nyay Sanhita. The accused was produced in court and remanded him into police custody for further investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Fraud Case: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh In Ambernath

Thane Fraud Case: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh In Ambernath

Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar; Horrific...

Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar; Horrific...

Bombay HC Quashes Rape FIR Against Lawyer, Cites Consensual Relationship

Bombay HC Quashes Rape FIR Against Lawyer, Cites Consensual Relationship

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Steps Down; No Clarity Yet On Who Will Be Next Chief Minister

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Steps Down; No Clarity Yet On Who Will Be Next Chief Minister

Navi Mumbai: Green Activists Move NGT To Protect Trees And Open Space In MIDC Pawane

Navi Mumbai: Green Activists Move NGT To Protect Trees And Open Space In MIDC Pawane