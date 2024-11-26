Thane Fraud Case: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh In Ambernath

Thane: 35-Year-Old Arrested for Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh in Ambernath Fraud Case | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Thane: The Ambernath Police arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly got a car on rent and sold the car worth Rs 2.5 lakh to a person in Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Allauddin alias Ali Shaikh, who lived with a friend named Rajveer and his disabled son in a residential complex on rented in Ambernath.

The complaint was filed by Faisal Khan, 29, at Ambernath Police station on September 3 when he did not return home with a car. The accused and two others had come and stayed on a rented basis for the last three months. The accused, Ali, requested his neighbor, Khan, for a car to go to Pune for Rajveer's son's treatment. Khan trusted him and rented the car for Rs 2000 per day.

The police said that the accused did not return home. The complainant was worried about it and called his phone, but it was switched off. On September 3, he went to the police station and filed a case against him.

Assistant Police Inspector Vijay Katarina from Ambernath Police said, "We received information that the accused would come to the Kalyan area. Thereafter, we formed a team and laid a trap near Kalyan and apprehended him on November 22."

The police said during the interrogation he revealed that he sold the complainant's car for Rs 2.5 lakh to a person in Mumbai. They learned that he had committed the same crime five to six times. The police were investigating the matter. The car was seized.

A case was filed under relevant sections of Bharitya Nyay Sanhita. The accused was produced in court and remanded him into police custody for further investigation.