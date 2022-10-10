Thane: Four-wheeler catches fire in middle of highway; passengers safe

Photo: File

A tragedy was averted on Sunday night after a four-wheeler caught on fire in the middle of the road on the Mumbai-Nashik highway near the Mumbai Dhaba at Anjur, Diva, in Thane district. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the spot.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane, said, "We received the information that at around 11:10 pm that a Wagon-R car caught on fire. Soon after receiving the information, our team, along with Narpoli police officials and fire brigade personnel, reached the spot with one pick-up vehicle and one fire vehicle. No one was injured in the incident."

Sawant further added, "Two persons, namely Shakeel Khatik (25) and Hamza Shaikh (24), both residents of Kalyan, were in the car when it caught fire but, fortunately, they managed to get out in time."

He further said that the fire was completely extinguished by the disaster management team and the fire brigade personnel within the hour and the incident and the situation was brought under control.