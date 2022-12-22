Thane: Four two-wheelers gutted in fire, cause not known yet

Pictures of burnt two wheelers. |

Four two-wheelers were gutted in a fire which broke out near a residential building at Rabodi in Thane on Thursday, December 22 at around 3:15am said an officer from regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room at around 3:15am about the fire in four two wheelers near the Laxmi Niwas building in Koliwada locality of Rabodi area in Thane. Soon after receiving the information we along with our team, local fire brigade personnel, Rabodi police officials rushed to the spot with one rescue vehicle. Fortunately no person was injured in the blaze."

Sawant further added, "Four two-wheelers were fully damaged in the blaze. We doused the fire in just 20-25 minutes and brought the situation under control. The cause of the fire was yet to be known."