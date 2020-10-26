Thane: Four injured in cylinder blast in Dombivli; local supplier booked for negligence

Thane: Four injured in Dombivli after a cylinder blast. According to the police complaint, due to lack of efficiency during the delivery of the gas cylinder, has led to the accident. The gas company supplier (Hindustan Petrolium gas) has been booked by Dombivli police.

The incident took place on, October 17, at Mahavir society, at Khambalpada, Dombivli (East). While, the incident was reported to the police station on October 25, at Tilak Nagar police station, Dombivli.

"Santosh Jaisingh Chauhan, 43, is the name of the complainant, whose son, wife and two members from their neighbouring house injured in the blast, when Chauhan's wife was changing the empty LPG cylinder. As per the victim, the cap of the gas cylinder, which was recently delivered was not closed properly, this caused leakage as soon as she opened and led to the blast as it came in contact with the diya placed within their home," added official.

The local supplier of LPG cylinder of Hindustan Petrolium gas has been booked in this case, for negligence. However, all the injured victims are stable, who were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital.

"Both the gas agency owner Atul Desai and delivery boy Prabhakar Dedhe, has been booked under the sections 337, 338 and 285 of Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on," informed police official from Tilak Nagar police station, Dombivli.