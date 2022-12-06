Thane: Four, including NCP leader Jivan Walilkar, held for wielding swords in public

Jivan Walilkar has been booked for wielding a sword | FPJ

Thane: Police have arrested four persons, including two builders, for allegedly wielding swords during a function in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

On December 3, a video went viral on social media wherein a person was seen cutting his birthday cake with a sword and three others wielding the weapons, the city police said in an official release.

The Shil-Daighar police then carried out a probe into it and registered three different offences under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The police probe team worked on various inputs and arrested the four on Monday in connection with possession and wielding of swords, the release said.

The accused included two builders aged 35 and 40, a 38-year-old auto-rickshaw driver and a 23-year-old local resident, the police said.

Allegedly, one of the two accused builders is Jivan Walilkar who is a NCP leader from Dahisar Mori area.

Malwani man brandishes sword; booked

In a similar incident, a 30-year-old from Malwani area was booked for brandishing a sword. The incident happened in Buddha Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI) Ajay Kumar Bansal said the man had been booked under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

The accused had some old enmity with a person residing in Buddha Nagar, but when he reached there with a sword, a woman from the assembled crowd slapped him due to which he fell and sustained minor injuries; thus is yet to be arrested.

A video of him brandishing the word went viral on social media.