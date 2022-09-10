Thane: Four booked for fighting in public place

Representative Image |

Thane: An offence has been registered against four persons for allegedly fighting in public in Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

An offence under section 160 (punishment for committing affray) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused for the incident that took place at Koliwada in Kalwa late night on September 8. No arrest has been made so far, an official said.

The accused allegedly quarreled amongst themselves and created nuisance disturbing public peace, he said.

Despite the presence of police personnel, the accused did not stop fight and some of them were injured during the scuffle, the official said, adding that some of the men are history-sheeters.