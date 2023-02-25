Thane: Former TMC corporator Sanjay Bhoir admitted to hospital over chest pain complaints

Thane: Former Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) corporator Sanjay Bhoir from Eknath Shinde's faction has been admitted to Thane civil hospital after he complained of chest pain on Friday, February 24. This comes after Bhoir was arrested by the GST Commissionerate, Bhiwandi for tax evasion of ₹2.26 crore

Dr.Kailas Pawar, chief surgeon of Thane civil hospital said, " Sanjay Bhoir was brought to the hospital on Friday, February 24 at night for chest pain. We are investigating the case and also trying to find out that he is also having some other symptoms. We will keep him under observation and if everything will be okay we will take a call to discharge him."

Bhoir had supported Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the rebellion in Shiv Sena, and has great influence in Balkum area. For the past several years, his wife, father and brother have been elected from this area along with him.

