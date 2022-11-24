Thane: Former mayor Naresh Mhaske criticises Aditya Thackeray's meeting with Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Aditya Thackeray meets Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav | Twitter

Thane: Thane city's former mayor Naresh Mhaske criticised Aditya Thackeray's meeting with Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. The Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv-Sena faction Thane city spokesperson Mhaske said that the visit is to convince him to get the votes of Bihari community in the upcoming elections of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and other civic bodies elections.

While speaking to the media Naresh Mhaske said, " Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray after Eknath Shinde's rebellion has been roaming around the state to prevent the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray's faction Shiv-Sena. On Wednesday he met Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. The junior Thackeray visited Bihar because Mumbai has a large number of North Indians especially Biharis. He toured Bihar in order to get the votes of the Bihar communities."

"Even though Tejashwi Yadav's father Lalu Prasad Yadav always opposed Shiv-Sena and the thought process of Balasaheb Thackeray these people are now feeling close to Tejashwi Yadav. Actually Tejashwi Yadav should have come to meet Aditya Thackeray but it is the opposite. When Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde went to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi he was criticised by the opposition. Now Aditya Thackeray is going to meet Tejashwi Yadav show's What time has come for them," he added.

Mhaske sarcastically said, " The tour of Aditya Thackeray to Bihar would be in order to open a penguin park in Bihar."Meanwhile Aditya Thackeray on Wednesday, November 23 went to Bihar for a one day tour and met the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and also the deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and had a discussion on various issues."

Chintamani Karkhanis, Spokesperson of Uddhav Thackeray faction Shiv-Sena from Thane said, " The Aditya Thackeray visit to Bihar for meeting the state deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and chief minister Nitish Kumar was to strengthen the party in other parts of Maharashtra. Aditya Thackeray discussed the various issues and the discussion was very strong and fruitful. Now those who were made what they are now by Shiv-Sena will criticise anything."