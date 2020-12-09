Thane: Forest officials rescue over 90 animals caged for illegal trafficking

Thane: A truck loaded with over 90 animals of different species, caged for illegal trade, was caught at Anandnagar in Thane on Wednesday. The forest officials had arrested an individual for illegally trafficking these animals.

"The raid was conducted at around 6 AM. Following a tip-off, a truck heading towards Mumbai was intercepted for inspection at Anand Nagar Toll Naka in Thane on the Eastern Express Highway," an official said.

According to the official, a number of animals, bound for illegal trafficking, have been recovered. These were — 62 Indian rose-ringed parakeets (Psittacula krameri), 12 Plum-headed parakeets (Psittacula cyanocephala), seven Indian palm squirrels (or three-striped palm squirrels) (Funambulus palmarum), and 13 Albino rabbits.

Here are a few pictures of the animals which were retrieved from the illegal traffickers: