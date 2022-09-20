e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Foreign object on overhead wire halts train services between Kalyan-Vithalwadi

Thane: Foreign object on overhead wire halts train services between Kalyan-Vithalwadi

This is not the first time foreign objects hanging on the overhead wires have caused disruption in local traffic.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Foreign object on overhead wire halts train services between Kalyan-Vithalwadi | File Photo

Services on Central Railway (CR) main line were disrupted on Monday afternoon for at least 20 minutes after a piece of cable was found hanging on the overhead wire between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi stations.

The incident was reported at 1.55 pm by the control room and the section was cleared at 2.15 pm after the foreign object was removed, according to a CR senior officer.

Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan buys entire 31st floor of plush Mumbai apartment: Report
article-image

Once alerted, officials immediately rushed to the site and removed it after establishing an emergency traffic block in the affected section. Train services on the CR section were halted between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi till 2.15 pm.

This is not the first time foreign objects hanging on the overhead wires have caused disruption in local traffic.

Between June 13, 2020 to August 26, at least 10 such incidents of foreign objects hanging on the overhead wires have been reported in the suburban section, resulting in delay of upto 20 minutes and around two dozen trains being cancelled.

Chief PRO of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar appealed to citizens and commuters to be careful and help the Railways avoid this type of situation.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar writes to CM Shinde over pothole-riddled Mumbai-Nashik highway
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Non-BJP front possible only with inclusion of Congress party: Sharad Pawar

Non-BJP front possible only with inclusion of Congress party: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai police ask people to not believe in fake messages on social media about child abduction

Mumbai police ask people to not believe in fake messages on social media about child abduction

Thane: Foreign object on overhead wire halts train services between Kalyan-Vithalwadi

Thane: Foreign object on overhead wire halts train services between Kalyan-Vithalwadi

Elgar Parishad case: Hany Babu part of larger conspiracy to seize power from state, says Bombay HC

Elgar Parishad case: Hany Babu part of larger conspiracy to seize power from state, says Bombay HC

Mumbai: Commission directs builder to give flats or refund to 7 buyers

Mumbai: Commission directs builder to give flats or refund to 7 buyers