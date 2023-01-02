Thane: Football tournament to promote a healthy lifestyle

Representative Image |

Thane: The 10th edition of the Reformation Football Cup was organised from Dec 29 to Jan 1 at Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Stadium in Mumbra, with an aim to promote a healthy, addiction-free lifestyle among youngsters. The event was organised by the youth wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) Mumbra and the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of India, with participation from 16 Mumbra school teams and 16 teams from across the country, including teams from Jharkhand and Assam.

In seniors category, BYBC Dombivali took the winning title while Sahil FC took second place. In school juniors category, MESCO Crescent School won the tournament while Moonstar School were the runners up.

Zafar Ansari, secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Maharashtra said, “The idea is to urge students and youngsters to focus on becoming a complete personality physically, mentally and emotionally, and also to instill an interest in sports so that the youth can be motivated to lead healthy lifestyle with a competitive spirit.”

Aslam Ghazi, secretary of the Association of Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) said, “The motto of this football tournament is to keep students and the youth away from unhealthy addictions like mobile games, social media, drug abuse and other unhealthy activities.”

The event was supported by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the Western Indian Football Association (WIFA), while Al Hayat Hospital (Mumbra) provided support as a medical partner.