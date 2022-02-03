Thane: Followed by accidents, Ambernath residents write to authorities to repair roads, install speed breakers

Thane: After two people died in a major accident in Ambarnath recently, where an auto-rickshaw was crushed beneath a truck carrying sulphur, citizens wrote to authorities to repair roads and install speed breakers as regular accidents take place on the stretch leading to the death of citizens.

On January 19, two passengers in the auto-rickshaw including Vasudev Bhoir 62 and Gulab Bhoir 57 died in the incident. A truck MH 04 CU 7681 full with sulphur. "It broke down on a nullah bridge. The truck came to reverse to crush an auto-rickshaw coming from behind. The CNG tank in the auto-rickshaw exploded to catch fire to the auto and truck," said a police officer.

Abhilash Dawre, secretary of Siddharth multipurpose social organisation Maharashtra state had written a letter to the Minister of road transport and highway of India, Nitin Gadkari and cabinet minister Eknath Shinde among other political leaders and government authorities. Dawre claimed the stretch on the Ambarnath-Shil road, near Pritam hotel near Anand Nagar in Ambernath east, is an accident-prone stretch.

"There is a steep slope at Katai Road and it is imperative to make the road parallel here. Installation of speed breakers in the areas of Ambernath East and West is needed. The stretch from Palegaon to CNG pump Navrenagar Road faces traffic jams in the morning and evening. Traffic police should be deployed to manage the traffic," stated Dawre in his letter.

He further added, "An immediate signal system should be installed at this place. CCTV cameras should be installed on the new road from Loknagari to Shivganganagar as bikers are riding and stunting in these places, thus obstructing the traffic and increasing the number of accidents," he added.

Mangesh Tapal, the president of the organisation said, "In most of the cases or accidents held on the road. The victim hardly survives and is reported. The authorities should look into the matter and take some precautionary measures to avoid any such fatalities on the stretch," added Tapal.

Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Thane city said, "After the accident, our officials from Ambernath traffic unit had already written a letter to the respective authorities. Asking to install speed breakers at the spot. Also, there is some construction fault on the road, which should be checked and repaired to avoid any further accident," he added.

