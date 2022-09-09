e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Five injured as tree falls on Ganpati pandal, car in Kolbad

Thane: Five injured as tree falls on Ganpati pandal, car in Kolbad

Avinash Sawant, chief of the civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) said the incident took place at 8pm near Jagmata temple.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 09, 2022, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative | FPJ

Five persons were injured after a tree fell on a Ganpati pandal and a car in Kolbad in Thane city amid heavy rains on Friday, an official said.

Avinash Sawant, chief of the civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) said the incident took place at 8pm near Jagmata temple.

"Of the five injured, two have sustained serious wounds and are hospitalised. The rest were discharged after first aid," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Heavy rains slow down Ganpati Visarjan processions in city

Mumbai updates: Heavy rains slow down Ganpati Visarjan processions in city

NEET UG 2022: Toppers across India describe their journey to success

NEET UG 2022: Toppers across India describe their journey to success

Thane: Five injured as tree falls on Ganpati pandal, car in Kolbad

Thane: Five injured as tree falls on Ganpati pandal, car in Kolbad

Maha govt declares state as 'controlled area' to prevent spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle

Maha govt declares state as 'controlled area' to prevent spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle

Mumbai: Two arrested in ATM van heist

Mumbai: Two arrested in ATM van heist