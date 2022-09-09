Thane: Five injured as tree falls on Ganpati pandal, car in Kolbad

Representative | FPJ

Five persons were injured after a tree fell on a Ganpati pandal and a car in Kolbad in Thane city amid heavy rains on Friday, an official said.

Avinash Sawant, chief of the civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) said the incident took place at 8pm near Jagmata temple.

"Of the five injured, two have sustained serious wounds and are hospitalised. The rest were discharged after first aid," he added.