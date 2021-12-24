Thane: First omicron case reported in Ghodbunder under TMC

A 40-year-old man from Thane city tested positive for omicron recently and is admitted at the Parking Plaza Covid hospital of Thane Municipal Corporation.

Sources said the Ghodbunder road resident is the first to be tested positive in TMC. He is fourth in Thane district. Earlier two people tested positive in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal corporation and one was found in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Dr Prasad Patil, medical officer, TMC said, "The positive patient does a job in some traveling company and keeps traveling abroad. On December 14, he returned from Ghana. Be bad mild symptoms with fever. He went through a test and was tested positive on December 16. Accordingly he was then admitted at the covid hospital. He stays with his wife and two kids. We carried out the test of his wife who was found negative," added Patil.

Patil said he had followed all the precautionary measures and protocols for international traveling. "We had sent his samples for genome sequencing and were waiting for the report. We have sealed the complete housing society," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:26 AM IST