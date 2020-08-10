Thane: Fire in Ulhasnagar; no casualties reported

Thane: A day after cylinder blast at snacks centre which killed one and injured 11 others, a fire broke out during the late-night on the third floor of a building in Ulhasnagar.

"The incident took place at around 11 pm, on Sunday, on the third floor of Roshan printing press building, located at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, near the press market, in Ulhasnagar. It was a major fire, which caused major damage to the building. However, no injury or casualty was reported in this incident," informed fire official from Ulhasnagar.

The dousing process of fire was continued till next morning, "Besides, the fire brigade team from Ulhasnagar, the fire engines from Kalyan and Ambernath were also present at the spot to douse the fire. However, the fire was brought under control at around 8:30 am, on Monday," informed fire official.

On Saturday, a major fire broke out due to cylinder blast at snacks centre, in Ulhasnagar section-4. The owner of the centre died in this incident, while 11 others standing out of the centre were injured.