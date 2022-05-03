Thane: Fire in company storing antigen testing material; none hurt

e-Paper Get App
PTI | Updated on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

Representative Image | Pixabay
A fire broke out on Tuesday in a ground-plus-one-storey building of a company where some antigen testing material was stored here in Maharashtra, a civic official said.

No one was injured, but the fire completely destroyed the unit, located in an industrial area in Dombivli township, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

The blaze erupted in the company premises at 2.35 am. Three fire engines and a water tanker were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 6.30 am, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said.

