Updated on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

Thane: Fire in cloth firm's godown in Bhiwandi ; none hurt

Two fire engines and a water tanker were rushed to the spot and the blaze was under control after over two hours, he said.
A cloth manufacturing company's godown caught fire here in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 11 am in the godown, located at Sonale village in Bhiwandi town, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

Two fire engines and a water tanker were rushed to the spot and the blaze was under control after over two hours, he said.

No one was injured, he said, adding that the cause of fire was not yet known.

