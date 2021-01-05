Thane: Fire in a private bus headed from Shirdi to Borivali, no casualty reported; watch video

A private bus headed from Shirdi to Borivali caught fire while plying on the Eastern Express highway, opposite Jupiter hospital in Thane, during evening hours.
The 21 passengers were immediately evacuated to safety by the fire brigade team of Thane.
The fire was brought under control with the help of two fire engines. However, no casualty or injury was reported.
