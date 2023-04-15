Thane: Fire erupts at Kalpataru industrial estate; no casualties; watch video | ANI

A fire erupted in Kalpataru Industrial Estate in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

The blaze broke out at around 3 am

The blaze broke out around 3 am in an industrial unit where casting materials were stored, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene and put out the blaze within an hour, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Fire broke out at a company in Kalpataru Industrial Estate. 4 Fire tenders rushed to the spot, no injuries so far. Efforts to douse the fire underway: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/rAQjJRZYjr — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023