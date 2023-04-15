 Thane: Fire erupts at Kalpataru industrial estate, no casualties; watch video
Thane: Fire erupts at Kalpataru industrial estate, no casualties; watch video



PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Thane: Fire erupts at Kalpataru industrial estate; no casualties; watch video | ANI

A fire erupted in Kalpataru Industrial Estate in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.



The blaze broke out around 3 am in an industrial unit where casting materials were stored, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene and put out the blaze within an hour, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

