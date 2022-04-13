e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Thane: Fire breaks out in scrap material factory near Hiranandani park in Patlipada

Thane: Fire breaks out in scrap material factory near Hiranandani park in Patlipada

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:25 PM IST

Thane: Fire breaks out in scrap material factory near Hiranandani park in Patlipada | ANI
Thane: Fire breaks out in scrap material factory near Hiranandani park in Patlipada | ANI
Advertisement

A fire broke out in a scrap material factory near Hiranandani park in the Patlipada area of Thane (west), an official said. The dousing operation is underway.

The MSEDC officials, RDMC, and one fire tender have reached the spot and no casualty or injury has been reported so far, Thane Municipal Corporation official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:25 PM IST