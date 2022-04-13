Thane: Fire breaks out in scrap material factory near Hiranandani park in Patlipada

A fire broke out in a scrap material factory near Hiranandani park in the Patlipada area of Thane (west), an official said. The dousing operation is underway.

The MSEDC officials, RDMC, and one fire tender have reached the spot and no casualty or injury has been reported so far, Thane Municipal Corporation official said.

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in a scrap material factory near Hiranandani park, Patlipada, Thane (west). MSEDC officials, RDMC, and one fire tender have reached the spot. No casualty or injury has been reported so far. Dousing operation underway: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/j0i168rJr9 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:25 PM IST