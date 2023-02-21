Thane: Fire breaks out in residential complex at Tembhi Naka

Thane: A fire broke out at a residential complex at Tembhi Naka, Court Naka in western part of the city.

As per visuals accessed by FPJ, the fire broke out at Shri Parshuram heights building in Tembhi Naka area of Thane.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More details are awaited...

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)