Thane: Fire breaks out in Dombivli and Bhiwandi; none hurt

Two separate fire incidents were reported in Bhiwandi and Dombivli, on Tuesday afternoon. In Bhiwandi, the fire broke out in a godown, while in Dombivli a fire broke out into the heaps of garbage that lead to huge fire besides a residential building. However, no casualty or injury was reported.

The fire broke out at around 3:10 pm, at Shreeji godown, near Kasheli area in Bhiwandi. Two sections of godown were gutted into the fire. The fire brigade team reached the spot and doused the fire within 2-3 hours.