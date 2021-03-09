Thane: Fire breaks out in Dombivli and Bhiwandi; none hurt

Two separate fire incidents were reported in Bhiwandi and Dombivli, on Tuesday afternoon. In Bhiwandi, the fire broke out in a godown, while in Dombivli a fire broke out into the heaps of garbage that lead to huge fire besides a residential building. However, no casualty or injury was reported.
The fire broke out at around 3:10 pm, at Shreeji godown, near Kasheli area in Bhiwandi. Two sections of godown were gutted into the fire. The fire brigade team reached the spot and doused the fire within 2-3 hours.
While, another incident occurred in front of Rakesh jewellers, at Phadake road, in Dombivli. The incident was reported at 11:30 am, wherein heaps of scrap material was dumped aside a residential building.
The fire was brought under control at around 1:00 pm with help of three fire brigades.
However, no injury or casualty was reported in any of these incidents.
