Thane: Fire breaks out in Bhiwandi godowns; no injuries reported

A major fire broke out in five godowns in Thane's Bhiwandi area during the afternoon hours of Saturday. However, no injury was reported in this incident.



"The incident took place in the godowns located at Indian Corporation in Dapoda village, near Mankoli Naka in Bhiwandi at around 2:00 pm. The fire was brought under control after two and a half hours, with the help of two fire engines and water tankers deployed by Bhiwandi fire officials," said an official from the regional disaster management cell of Thane.



"The fire was completely doused by 4:30 pm. No casualty or injury was reported in this incident," informed the fire official.