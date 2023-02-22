Thane: 3 injured as fire breaks out at restaurant in Ghodbunder Road; visuals surface

Thane: Fire breaks out at restaurant in Ghodbunder Road; visuals surface | Screengrab

Three employees of a restaurant located on Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra suffered burn injuries, while three others were rescued after a fire broke out at the eatery on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

The fire broke out at Shree Sai Pure Veg restaurant at Ghodbunder Road in Thane (West).

The fire broke out at the restaurant, a single-storey structure, around 8 am, Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said.

"After being alerted about the incident, personnel from the local fire brigade unit and the RDMC rushed to the spot and doused the blaze within an hour, he said."

Three employees of the restaurant sustained burn injuries. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital and are being treated presently," Sawant said, adding that they did not suffer serious injuries.

The firefighters rescued three employees of the eatery, he said. Eight LPG gas cylinders were recovered from the spot, he said, adding that a cooling operation is currently underway.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, Sawant said.

(With PTI inputs)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)